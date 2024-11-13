The board of Baillie Gifford China Growth trust (BGCG) has introduced a performance-related tender offer following an internal review of the vehicle.
Under the terms of the tender, released via a stock exchange notice today (13 November), if BGCG's net asset value total return did not exceed the total return of its benchmark – the MSCI China All Shares index- in sterling terms between 29 November 2024 and 30 November 2028, the tender offer will be held "as soon as practicable thereafter", it said. The board noted that a tender offer in December 2028 will give both the trust and its manager, Baillie Gifford, "appropriate time to outperform against its benchmark", and if it is not able to do so, shareholders will be able to take advanta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes