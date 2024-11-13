Under the terms of the tender, released via a stock exchange notice today (13 November), if BGCG's net asset value total return did not exceed the total return of its benchmark – the MSCI China All Shares index- in sterling terms between 29 November 2024 and 30 November 2028, the tender offer will be held "as soon as practicable thereafter", it said. The board noted that a tender offer in December 2028 will give both the trust and its manager, Baillie Gifford, "appropriate time to outperform against its benchmark", and if it is not able to do so, shareholders will be able to take advanta...