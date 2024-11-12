Brookfield to sell €470m Tritax EuroBox assets to SEGRO following takeover

In two separate stock exchange notices today (12 November), both firms confirmed they had signed non-binding heads of terms and a binding exclusivity agreement for SEGRO, either directly or through a partner, to acquire a portfolio of six EBOX assets from Brookfield. The assets in Germany and the Netherlands account for around 31% of Tritax EuroBox's portfolio value, aligning with Brookfield's previously stated plan to generate proceeds of 20-30% of the portfolio's gross value, according to the EBOX board. Tritax EuroBox backs competing 28% premium cash offer in blow to SEGRO deal ...