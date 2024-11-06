JP Morgan AM expands Equity Premium Income active ETF range in Europe with double launch

JP Morgan Asset Management has expanded its Equity Premium Income active ETF line-up in Europe with the launch of two popular US equity products.

The largest active ETF provider in Europe has listed the JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF (JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF (JEPQ) on the London Stock Exchange today (6 November). JEPI and JEPQ have been popular among US ETF investors since their US launches in May 2020 and May 2022, respectively.  With $36.6n in assets under management, the US-domiciled version of JEPI is currently the largest active ETF globally, while JEPQ holds $17.6bn in assets as of 24 October.  Invesco unveils trio of future-focused thematic ETFs The two p...

