FE fundinfo expands regulatory reporting offering with European acquisition

FE fundinfo has acquired Netherlands-based AIFMD reporting and managed services provider Matterhorn Reporting Services for an undisclosed sum.
The deal will bolster FE's regulatory reporting capabilities to help asset managers and services providers meet "increasingly complex requirements while reducing operational burdens and costs", it said. Clients will be able to have all their reporting needs consolidated in one place, including complex calculations and the creation of AIFMD reports, with Matterhorn's solutions expected to be made available on FE's platform. Asset managers prioritise investment in data management infrastructure in AUM growth drive Liam Healy, CEO of FE fundinfo, said: "We are continuously exploring s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes