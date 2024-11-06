FE fundinfo expands regulatory reporting offering with European acquisition

The deal will bolster FE's regulatory reporting capabilities to help asset managers and services providers meet "increasingly complex requirements while reducing operational burdens and costs", it said. Clients will be able to have all their reporting needs consolidated in one place, including complex calculations and the creation of AIFMD reports, with Matterhorn's solutions expected to be made available on FE's platform. Asset managers prioritise investment in data management infrastructure in AUM growth drive Liam Healy, CEO of FE fundinfo, said: "We are continuously exploring s...