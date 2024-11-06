Ben Whitmore's value investing boutique Brickwood AM names CEO

Ben Whimore’s value investing boutique Brickwood Asset Management has named Claudia Ripley chief executive officer.
The former Jupiter product strategist, who will spearhead the new venture alongside Whitmore and Dermot Murphy, confirmed her appointment on LinkedIn. Ripley left the FTSE 250 asset manager this summer after more than eight years. Prior to that, she spent nine years as a product specialist at BlackRock. Jupiter fund manager and investment director to join Ben Whitmore new venture The departure of the trio was announced in January. At the start of the year, Whitmore managed as much as £10bn, but assets at Jupiter's value desk dropped to £4.9bn at the end of September due to a combi...
