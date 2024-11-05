UK retail sales slump to 0.6% as shoppers protect their coffers for Christmas

According to data from the British Retail Consortium, this 0.6% figure was markedly below the 1.3% three-month average and the 12-month average growth of 1%, a drop that was also reflected in food sales which, despite increasing 2.9% year-on-year in the three months to October, were well below the 7.9% growth in October 2023. Meanwhile, online non-food sales increased by 0.4% year-on-year in October, up from an average decline of 2.5% in October last year, but still below the three-month and 12-month averages of 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively. UK gilt yields hit 2024 high as investors ...