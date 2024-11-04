Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of the Conservatives

Kemi Badenoch has become the Conservative party leader after defeating Robert Jenrick in a membership vote on Saturday (2 November).
Badenoch is the first black leader of a major UK party and the fourth woman to lead Conservatives. The new leader took just over 56% of the 95,000 votes, in a poll that had a 73% turnout of eligible members, the narrowest win of the four previous leadership races of the party since it changed the rules to give members the final say. In her victory speech, Badenoch said "our party is critical to the success of our country, but to be heard, we have to be honest". "Honest about the fact that we made mistakes, hone...
