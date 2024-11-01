Total nonfarm payrolls published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (1 November) came in significantly below market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the figure to stand at 113,000. At the same time country's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1% from September and slightly lower than the 4.2% recorded in August. The figures for October were also below the downwardly-revised 223,000 jobs created in September. US economy adds 254,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate softens The largest increase last month came via the healthcare sector...