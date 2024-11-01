US adds just 12,000 jobs as unemployment rate remains unchanged

Significantly below expectations

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The US economy added only 12,000 jobs in October, offset by declines in manufacturing and temporary help services jobs.

Total nonfarm payrolls published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (1 November) came in significantly below market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the figure to stand at 113,000. At the same time country's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1% from September and slightly lower than the 4.2% recorded in August. The figures for October were also below the downwardly-revised 223,000 jobs created in September. US economy adds 254,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate softens The largest increase last month came via the healthcare sector...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Moody's warns of 'additional challenge' posed by loosening of UK fiscal rules

Microsoft and Meta shares dip as results fail to meet investors' expectations on AI delivery

More on US

Portfolio managers take defensive stance to mitigate risk of 'coin toss' US election
US

Portfolio managers take defensive stance to mitigate risk of 'coin toss' US election

Hedging their bets

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 November 2024 • 5 min read
Morningstar's Michael Field: European equities poised for volatility amid US election outcomes
US

Morningstar's Michael Field: European equities poised for volatility amid US election outcomes

'Period of uncertainty'

Michael Field
clock 01 November 2024 • 3 min read
Square Mile's Charlie McCann: Taking a long-term view on the US elections
US

Square Mile's Charlie McCann: Taking a long-term view on the US elections

Fiscal deficit expansion 'likely'

Charlie McCann
clock 01 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot