Residential Secure Income lead manager transfers to new firm as part of Gresham House partnership

In a stock exchange notice today (1 November), the trust said Fry will continue to serve in his role as lead fund manager for ReSI under secondment to Gresham House for an initial term of nine months from today. The partnership aims to create a dedicated fund management platform focused on shared ownership and affordable housing in the UK. It will centre around Gresham House's Residential Secure Income LP, a private fund. Listed property woes force Residential Secure Income REIT to table wind-down proposal Additionally, other members of Gresham House's housing team are expected to ...