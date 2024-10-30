Autumn Budget 24: PISCES to be exempt from stamp duty

The government will exempt transactions carried within the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) from stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax.
In the Autumn Budget today (30 October), the Labour government said the exemption will be introduced "to a similar timeline to the legislation establishing the PISCES regulatory framework". "The government is committed to delivering the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System, a new innovative market for trading private company shares," the Budget document stated. Autumn Budget 24: Carried interest rates hiked to 32% in blow to private equity bosses Back in March, under the former Conservative government, the Treasury unveiled proposals to create a venue where p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes