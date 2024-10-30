Autumn Budget 24: PISCES to be exempt from stamp duty

In the Autumn Budget today (30 October), the Labour government said the exemption will be introduced "to a similar timeline to the legislation establishing the PISCES regulatory framework". "The government is committed to delivering the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System, a new innovative market for trading private company shares," the Budget document stated. Autumn Budget 24: Carried interest rates hiked to 32% in blow to private equity bosses Back in March, under the former Conservative government, the Treasury unveiled proposals to create a venue where p...