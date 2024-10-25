Investor appetite diverges by age as Budget worries sour older generations

abrdn's Savings Ladder index

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Financial confidence and positivity towards the UK’s economic outlook currently exhibit “a worrying intergenerational divide”, according to research from abrdn.

In abrdn's biannual Savings Ladder index, conducted by Opinium Research, a raft of reasons ranging from the change in government to falling interest rates have led younger investors to adopt a "use it or lose it" approach ahead of any potential tax tweaks in the Autumn Budget.  Overall, the nation's propensity to save and invest has edged up by four percentage points between May and September.  However, according to the report, "this figure masks a worrying intergenerational divide", evidenced by a growing propensity to save and invest among 18–34-year-olds, who exhibited a double dig...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

McInroy & Wood hires former Fidelity fund manager Leigh Himsworth

Rachel Reeves confirms changes to UK fiscal rules to boost government investment

More on UK

UK consumer confidence continues to fall as Budget looms
UK

UK consumer confidence continues to fall as Budget looms

On par with March levels

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 25 October 2024 • 1 min read
UK finances near 'breaking point' ahead of Budget with public borrowing £1.5bn higher than OBR forecasts
UK

UK finances near 'breaking point' ahead of Budget with public borrowing £1.5bn higher than OBR forecasts

Data for September

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read
Government to target inheritance tax raises in Autumn Budget – reports
UK

Government to target inheritance tax raises in Autumn Budget – reports

'One of the most hated taxes in Britain’

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 18 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot