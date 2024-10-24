abrdn shares plunge 8% as investors pull £3.1bn in third quarter

interactive investor remains a bright spot

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

abrdn suffered £3.1bn net outflows in the third quarter, pushing its shares down 8% despite assurances by new CEO Jason Windsor that the firm's ‘transformation programme’ remains "on track”.

In its quarterly trading update today (24 October), the firm reported £3.5bn in net outflows from its investment arm, bringing the year-to-date total for the division to £4.5bn — a significant drop from the £13.5bn withdrawn by investors during the same period last year. The FTSE 250 asset manager said outflows were primarily driven by equities, which remain impacted by "challenging conditions" for flows in Asia and emerging markets, along with a shift towards passive and quantitative strategies. Investors pulled a net £2.4bn from the firm's equities strategies during the quarter, off...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Asset Risk Consultants names deputy chief investment officer

Home REIT edges closer to full loan repayment after £27m property sale

More on Companies

Titan Wealth acquires Channel Islands-based Ravenscroft Investments
Companies

Titan Wealth acquires Channel Islands-based Ravenscroft Investments

Operating in Guernsey and Jersey

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 24 October 2024 • 3 min read
Liontrust and Premier Miton most likely to be impacted by potential removal of AIM relief
Companies

Liontrust and Premier Miton most likely to be impacted by potential removal of AIM relief

Investec research

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 October 2024 • 2 min read
HSBC creates international wealth business in major restructuring
Companies

HSBC creates international wealth business in major restructuring

New CFO also appointed

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot