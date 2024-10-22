IMF upgrades UK growth forecast in boost to Reeves ahead of Autumn Budget

Up to 1.1%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded the UK's growth forecasts for this year in a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the new government's first Budget next week.

In its biannual World Economic Outlook, the Washington-based organisation revised its UK growth forecast for 2024 to 1.1%, up from the 0.7% predicted in July. However, its projection for 1.5% growth in 2025 remained unchanged.  This change in the UK's economic outlook was the second largest uptick in projections since July among advanced economies, with only Spain receiving a larger predicted increase of 0.5%.  IMF urges Reeves to temper debt levels to avoid triggering 'adverse market reaction' Ahead of her first major fiscal event next week, Reeves embraced the IMF's predictions: ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BoE chief economist Huw Pill slams ONS for inadequate jobs data

HSBC creates international wealth business in major restructuring

More on Economics

BoE chief economist Huw Pill slams ONS for inadequate jobs data
Economics

BoE chief economist Huw Pill slams ONS for inadequate jobs data

LFS credibility 'remains uncertain'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read
UK retail sales hit highest level in over two years
Economics

UK retail sales hit highest level in over two years

Up 0.3% in September

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 October 2024 • 2 min read
ECB cuts interest rates by 25bps after inflation dips below 2%
Economics

ECB cuts interest rates by 25bps after inflation dips below 2%

Cut to 3.25%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot