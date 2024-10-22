Franklin Templeton expands EM product suite with triple launch

The Luxembourg-registered Templeton Emerging Markets Ex-China fund, classified as Article 8 under SFDR, aims to invest in emerging markets companies across the world, excluding China, with attractive fundamental characteristics using a valuation aware approach. Fidelity's Sheikh: EM equities could be the next catch-up trade as China rebounds Singapore-based Chetan Sehgal and Edinburgh-based Andrew Ness, portfolio managers at the firm's emerging markets equity team, will construct a high conviction portfolio of 40 to 60 stocks constructed with a bottom-up approach and long-term outlook...