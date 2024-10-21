Schroders-Phoenix joint venture gains approval for UK and global private markets LTAFs

Future Growth Capital

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Future Growth Capital (FGC), a new private markets manager established by Schroders and Phoenix Group this summer, has secured regulatory approval for the launch of two Long-Term Asset funds (LTAFs).

The Schroders Future Growth Capital UK Private Assets LTAF, which the firm said will be "entirely aligned" with the government's Mansion House compact, will invest across a wide range of UK private markets assets.  Chief executive Paul Forshaw said the UK fund will aim to connect "long-term savings directly to the most attractive private UK companies, supporting these exciting businesses to grow and stay in the UK".  Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager Meanwhile, the Schroders Future Growth Capital Global Private Assets LTAF will have a global r...

Trustpilot