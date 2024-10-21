Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team

Formerly at AlTi Tiedemann Global

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Brown Advisory has hired Tessa Pilkington to join its International Private Client portfolio management team.

Pilkington was previously a managing director at AlTi Tiedemann Global, a role she held for a year and a half up until she departed in June this year. Prior to this, she was at Alvarium Investments for three years, where she helped build out the firm's co-invest platform. Brown Advisory turns to Fidelity International for UK intermediary sales director She also worked at ACPI Investments as a fund analyst and deputy fund manager on its Multi Manager balanced product and was an investment and equity fund research analyst at Rathbones. Quintin Ings-Chambers, partner and head of in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: Budget 'derailed' UK resurgence trend, but it's not totally to blame for the outflows

iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart

More on People moves

Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team
People moves

Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team

Formerly at AlTi Tiedemann Global

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2024 • 1 min read
iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart
People moves

iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart

At the end of October

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 October 2024 • 1 min read
Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division
People moves

Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division

Ravin Seeneevassen joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot