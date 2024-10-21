Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team

Brown Advisory has hired Tessa Pilkington to join its International Private Client portfolio management team.
Pilkington was previously a managing director at AlTi Tiedemann Global, a role she held for a year and a half up until she departed in June this year. Prior to this, she was at Alvarium Investments for three years, where she helped build out the firm's co-invest platform. Brown Advisory turns to Fidelity International for UK intermediary sales director She also worked at ACPI Investments as a fund analyst and deputy fund manager on its Multi Manager balanced product and was an investment and equity fund research analyst at Rathbones. Quintin Ings-Chambers, partner and head of in...
