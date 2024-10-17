iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart

At the end of October

Eve Maddock-Jones
1 min read

Jamie Hammond, deputy CEO of iM Global Partner, is leaving the firm at the end of the month, Investment Week can reveal.

Hammond, who is also head of international distribution for iM Global Partner and CEO of iM Global Partner UK, is departing to pursue other business and personal interests. A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week: "The company wishes Jamie well in his future endeavours and appreciates his contribution over the last three years in building the international business and positioning iM Global Partner for the future." iM Global Partner appoints Jamie Hammond as deputy CEO and head of distribution for EMEA Hammond took on the role in 2021, having joined from Alliance Bernstein...

