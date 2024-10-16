Quilter platform net inflows reach £1.5bn

Quilter has recorded quarterly platform net inflows of £1.5bn, representing 7% of opening Assets under Management and Administration (AUMA).
For the three months to the end of September 2024, Quilter channel gross inflows and net inflows onto the platform increased by 22% and 31% respectively year-on-year, according to a trading statement published on Wednesday (16 October). Fidelity and abrdn among firms joining new trade body for investment platforms Its IFA channel gross inflows onto the platform increased by 76% year-on-year. Net inflows increased by £1bn on the comparable period to £821m (Q3 2023: £187m net outflow). Quilter CEO Steven Levin said: "In what is traditionally the slower summer quarter, we have deliver...
