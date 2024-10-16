Quilter platform net inflows reach £1.5bn

Group AUMA hit £116.2bn

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

Quilter has recorded quarterly platform net inflows of £1.5bn, representing 7% of opening Assets under Management and Administration (AUMA).

For the three months to the end of September 2024, Quilter channel gross inflows and net inflows onto the platform increased by 22% and 31% respectively year-on-year, according to a trading statement published on Wednesday (16 October). Fidelity and abrdn among firms joining new trade body for investment platforms Its IFA channel gross inflows onto the platform increased by 76% year-on-year. Net inflows increased by £1bn on the comparable period to £821m (Q3 2023: £187m net outflow). Quilter CEO Steven Levin said: "In what is traditionally the slower summer quarter, we have deliver...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Chancellor mulls National Insurance hike for businesses - reports

FCA to carry out consolidation review

More on Companies

Brooks Macdonald suffers £130m outflow as Budget uncertainty hits investor confidence
Companies

Brooks Macdonald suffers £130m outflow as Budget uncertainty hits investor confidence

MPS platform growth continues

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 October 2024 • 1 min read
Alternatives consultancy Lionpoint rebrands as it eyes asset management clients
Companies

Alternatives consultancy Lionpoint rebrands as it eyes asset management clients

Alpha Alternatives

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 16 October 2024 • 1 min read
Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn
Companies

Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn

Net inflows averaged £305m per month

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 15 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot