Fidelity launches ocean and freshwater-focused transition bond fund

The asset manager said oceans and freshwater play a "crucial role" in regulating the climate but are "under threat and their protection is underfunded", with the ‘Life Below Water' the least funded among the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), followed by ‘Clean Water and Sanitation' - the sixth least funded. According to Fidelity, the blue bond fund is the first fixed income strategy of the sort to launch globally, and will aim to balance ocean, coastal and in-land river usage and resources with the conservation of ecosystems. Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & ...