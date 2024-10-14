Nuveen adds global credit impact strategy to $413bn fixed income platform

Fourth in impact fixed income range

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Nuveen has expanded its $413bn fixed income platform with the addition of a global credit impact strategy.

The strategy will provide access to investment grade corporates and other credit sectors designed to deliver alpha and total return, as well as create a "direct and measurable" social and environmental impact.  Portfolio investments will exclusively focus on those benefiting social or environmental outcomes from issuers with an ability to generate transparent impact reporting.  Nuveen poaches senior BlackRock strategist to bolster European markets team It will aim to target issues such as affordable housing and community development, as well as environmental issues ranging from cli...

