In a stock exchange notice today (11 October), the board said it had assigned the firm to oversee the sale of its five remaining digital infrastructure assets, the largest holding of these being Arqiva. The directors said the appointment will offer shareholders access to a "highly specialised and experienced" team, which also manages the HICL Infrastructure (HICL) and Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) trusts. InfraRed's European investments team, headed by fund manager James O'Halloran, has more than two decades of experience and expertise in digital infrastructure, the board sa...