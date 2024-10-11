Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) has appointed InfraRed Capital Partners as manager and AIFM to implement the trust's managed wind-down.
In a stock exchange notice today (11 October), the board said it had assigned the firm to oversee the sale of its five remaining digital infrastructure assets, the largest holding of these being Arqiva. The directors said the appointment will offer shareholders access to a "highly specialised and experienced" team, which also manages the HICL Infrastructure (HICL) and Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) trusts. InfraRed's European investments team, headed by fund manager James O'Halloran, has more than two decades of experience and expertise in digital infrastructure, the board sa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes