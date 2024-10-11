Global ETF flows set to surpass $1trn this year

Flows into global ETFs reached an all-time high of $390bn in the third quarter, exceeding the previous record of $333bn in Q3 2021, and are on track to surpass $1trn in 2024, according to Morningstar's latest Global ETF Flows report.
Year-to-date flows into global ETFs currently stand at $947bn while assets under management reached a record $13.4trn in the third quarter. Fixed income funds also saw multiple fresh highs, attracting record quarterly flows of $127bn, beating the previous record of $112bn in the second quarter of 2020. Deep Dive: Active ETFs are set to drive growth for the ETF industry Active fixed income funds fared particularly well, reaching a record $35bn flows in absolute terms in the third quarter, having grown at a higher rate for five consecutive quarters. Morningstar data shows the wid...
