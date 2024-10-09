Investors simplify UK executive pay guidelines to foster global competitiveness

The trade body, which represents investors responsible for £9.1trn assets under management, has today (9 October) published its updated ‘Principles of Remuneration', which set out member views on the "commonly accepted approach" for executive pay. In setting out the guidelines, investors have sought to balance the need for a more attractive UK listing environment, while ensuring the delivery of long-term performance, the IA noted. Global investors warn FCA's listings reform will regress shareholder protections "This document reflects the perspectives of shareholders who acknowled...