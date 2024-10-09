Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports

The Telegraph reported the cap was being considered as part of the government's economic plan in a bid to plug the £22bn public finance deficit. It said the lump-sum limit may be reduced by two thirds to £100,000 "after recommendations from think tanks". The Institute for Fiscal Studies recently recommended such a move. The change could affect well-paid public sector earners, however. Quilter NHS pension specialist Graham Crossley warned the government must "tread carefully". Think-tank IFS urges government to carry out 'serious' capital gains tax reform "A move like this could ...