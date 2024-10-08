Brooks Macdonald buys LIFT for up to £45m in financial planning push

Brooks said it had bought 100% of the issued share capital of both LIFT Financial Group and LIFT Invest for an initial consideration of £30m payable in cash on completion and a total consideration of up to £45m, subject to financial targets. The deal is due to complete by the end of March 2025. Brooks Macdonald suffers £600m net outflows amid 'challenging' economic backdrop Greater Manchester-based LIFT also has offices in London and Edinburgh. At the end of last year, its assets under advice (AuA) were about £1.6bn of which about £600m were also funds under management. Brooks ...