Brooks Macdonald buys LIFT for up to £45m in financial planning push

Due to complete by the end of March 2025

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Brooks Macdonald Group has acquired advice business LIFT for up to £45m, subject to regulatory approval, as it continues its expansion in financial planning.

Brooks said it had bought 100% of the issued share capital of both LIFT Financial Group and LIFT Invest for an initial consideration of £30m payable in cash on completion and a total consideration of up to £45m, subject to financial targets. The deal is due to complete by the end of March 2025.  Brooks Macdonald suffers £600m net outflows amid 'challenging' economic backdrop Greater Manchester-based LIFT also has offices in London and Edinburgh. At the end of last year, its assets under advice (AuA) were about £1.6bn of which about £600m were also funds under management. Brooks ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

M&G creates director role to run £62bn PruFund range

WTW takes stake in PE-backed wealth manager Atomos

More on Companies

Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue
Companies

Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue

Following Absalon acquisition

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 October 2024 • 1 min read
Brooks Macdonald buys LIFT for up to £45m in financial planning push
Companies

Brooks Macdonald buys LIFT for up to £45m in financial planning push

Due to complete by the end of March 2025

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 08 October 2024 • 2 min read
WTW-atomos buy-in heralds private equity and hybrid advice 'direction of travel'
Companies

WTW-atomos buy-in heralds private equity and hybrid advice 'direction of travel'

PE ‘professionalises the industry'

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 07 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot