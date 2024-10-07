HSBC AM launches UK-domiciled S&P 500 Equal Weight index fund

Thermal Coal Screened index

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

HSBC Asset Management has unveiled a UK-domiciled index fund tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight Thermal Coal Screened index.

Through incorporating the equal weight index methodology, which allows investors to gain exposure to 0.2% of each company in the S&P 500, the HSBC S&P 500 Equal Weight Equity Index fund physically replicates the benchmark by investing in the underlying securities of the index.   However, the index excludes companies that have business activities relating to thermal coal exceeding a specific involvement threshold. HSBC AM launches two strategies to bolster private credit capabilities This equal weight index methodology offers investors greater diversification in their exposure to US...

