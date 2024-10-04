UKSIF CEO: Financial services must 'avoid ESG acronym' to promote sustainability

The industry needs to start avoiding the ESG acronym if it wants to promote sustainable financial products, according to UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) CEO James Alexander.
Speaking on Thursday (3 October) at the SRI Services and Partners Good Money Week event, Alexander said the financial services industry should use phrases such as "sustainable" or "responsible", which are more favourable to clients. He suggested that the industry needs to better understand why an increasing number of clients are unaware of the sustainable financial products available to them. Sacha Sadan addresses SDR label frustration in defence of FCA's 'non-prescriptive' approach "We need to educate our clients because our research suggests that they want to be aware of sustaina...
