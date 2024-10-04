UKSIF CEO: Financial services must 'avoid ESG acronym' to promote sustainability

Good Money Week

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

The industry needs to start avoiding the ESG acronym if it wants to promote sustainable financial products, according to UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) CEO James Alexander.

Speaking on Thursday (3 October) at the SRI Services and Partners Good Money Week event, Alexander said the financial services industry should use phrases such as "sustainable" or "responsible", which are more favourable to clients. He suggested that the industry needs to better understand why an increasing number of clients are unaware of the sustainable financial products available to them. Sacha Sadan addresses SDR label frustration in defence of FCA's 'non-prescriptive' approach "We need to educate our clients because our research suggests that they want to be aware of sustaina...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

FCA authorisation cancellations doubled last year

M&G to exit digital adviser platform amid wealth arm overhaul

More on ESG

IW Sustainable & Impact Focus: Four fund selectors on opportunities, SDR growing pains and their industry wish list
ESG

IW Sustainable & Impact Focus: Four fund selectors on opportunities, SDR growing pains and their industry wish list

Event on 19 September

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 26 September 2024 • 1 min read
On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures
ESG

On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures

Bringing the sustainable investment industry together

Investment Week
clock 25 September 2024 • 1 min read
MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules
ESG

MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules

Amid incoming SDR rules

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot