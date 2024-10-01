Digital 9 Infrastructure cuts portfolio valuation by two-fifths amid ongoing sale process

In its half-year results to 30 June published on Monday (30 September), DGI9 reported net assets of £403m, down from £686m at the end of 2023. This represents a 41% decline in NAV over the six-month period, equating to a 41% NAV per share reduction from 79.33p to 46.59p, slightly above the provisional NAV of 45p flagged in an update on 6 September. The trust attributed the write-down to a reduction in long-term financial forecasts for portfolio companies, £16m in interest expenses, and £6m in professional fees linked to the sale of Verne Global, on top of the £15m incurred in FY23 r...