Aquila European Renewables to wind down after discontinuation vote passes

The Aquila European Renewables (AERS) investment trust is set to wind down after shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of discontinuation at a general meeting on Monday (30 September).
The vast majority of shareholders – representing more than 99.8% of votes – opted for the discontinuation of the vehicle, with a similar percentage approving the new investment objective and policy required to facilitate a managed wind-down. Aquila European Renewables halts merger plans following shareholder dissent As previously set out by the board, the trust will now appoint a third party, other than its investment adviser, to oversee the sale of the portfolio, which may comprise the sale of "all assets, groups of assets, individual assets or a combination thereof". The directo...
