Aquila European Renewables to wind down after discontinuation vote passes

The vast majority of shareholders – representing more than 99.8% of votes – opted for the discontinuation of the vehicle, with a similar percentage approving the new investment objective and policy required to facilitate a managed wind-down. Aquila European Renewables halts merger plans following shareholder dissent As previously set out by the board, the trust will now appoint a third party, other than its investment adviser, to oversee the sale of the portfolio, which may comprise the sale of "all assets, groups of assets, individual assets or a combination thereof". The directo...