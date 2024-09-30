Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up

Keystone Positive Change (KPC) has offered shareholders a rollover of assets into the £1.8bn open-ended Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund or a cash exit as part of a wind-up.
In a stock exchange notice today (30 September), the board said the uncapped cash exit will be at a "modest" discount to the formula asset value, which adjusts the trust's net asset value to account for factors such as fees, discounts, or market conditions.. The board said the proposals, first floated in early September, follow a period of consultation with shareholders to explore the options to address its small size, low liquidity and discount while retaining exposure to a global impact strategy. Keystone Positive Change trust seeks shareholder consultation as it eyes merger with B...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes