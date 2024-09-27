Claims that Treasury plans to soften non-dom crackdown are 'speculation not government policy'

The Treasury office has pushed back on reports that it is planning on diluting the intensity of its plans to crackdown on non-dom UK residents.
Labour included a pledge to reform the tax breaks for wealthy residents who are domiciled overseas in its campaign manifesto, proposing to replace it with a "modern scheme for people genuinely in the country for a short period", while raising around £1bn a year from tougher measures. Starmer hints at increased public spending ahead of Autumn Budget But yesterday (26 September), the FT reported that people familiar with the matter had said the Treasury had begun to get cold feet on the issue and had concerns that some of the measures being proposed would fail to raise any money. Con...
