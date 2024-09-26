Schroders expands group CIO role and appoints CFO to replace Richard Oldfield

As part of her joining the board, Kyrklund will now be responsible for overseeing Schroders' investment performance across all business lines. In 2019, she became group CIO after a long tenure with Schroders, having joined the asset manager in 2007 to lead its UK multi-asset business. Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO In addition, Schroders has appointed Burnett as its CFO, replacing Richard Oldfield, who earlier this month was named Scroders' new group CEO. She will take on the role on an interim basis from 8 November and permanently from 1 Janu...