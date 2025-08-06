Think tank warns UK fiscal hole could surpass £50bn by 2030 in further blow to Reeves

Government not on track to meet ‘stability rule’

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The UK's budget deficit is expected to reach as high as £51.7bn by 2029-30, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has calculated, putting pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to break her campaign promises and raise taxes to tackle the issue.

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

Trustpilot