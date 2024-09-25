Bank of England sets up consortium to discuss use of AI in UK financial services

Chaired by the Bank's deputy governor for financial stability Sarah Breeden, the consortium's aim will be to identify how AI is or could be used in the sector, as well as discuss the potential benefits and the risks arising from the technology. The consortium, which will be composed of 30 members, will also look to gather views from stakeholders to inform the Bank's approach to addressing any identified risks and challenges, and in promoting the safe adoption of AI. BlackRock and Microsoft partner for launch of $30bn AI infrastructure fund The BoE has placed a call for interest fo...