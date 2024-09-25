Robeco bolsters multi-asset offering with launch of Flexible Allocation strategy

Fourth multi-asset strategy

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Robeco has expanded its multi-asset proposition with the launch of Flexible Allocation, a flexible multi-asset strategy that aims to “outpace inflation”.

Following the restructuring of Robeco's multi-asset range earlier this year, the launch marks the fourth strategy to be added to the offering.  However, unlike the Sustainable Income Allocation, Sustainable Diversified Allocation and Sustainable Dynamic Allocation strategies, the freshly launched Flexible Allocation strategy has been given carte blanche to pick securities from across the entire spectrum of assets that Robeco manages.  Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market As a result, the strategy will not always adhere to standard 60-40 split of 60% equities and 40% bond...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
