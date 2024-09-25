Following the restructuring of Robeco's multi-asset range earlier this year, the launch marks the fourth strategy to be added to the offering. However, unlike the Sustainable Income Allocation, Sustainable Diversified Allocation and Sustainable Dynamic Allocation strategies, the freshly launched Flexible Allocation strategy has been given carte blanche to pick securities from across the entire spectrum of assets that Robeco manages. Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market As a result, the strategy will not always adhere to standard 60-40 split of 60% equities and 40% bond...