HSBC AM names Menzli as global equity CIO to lead $30bn platform

Based in Switzerland and reporting to global CIO Xavier Baraton, Menzli will lead a team of over 100 professionals, who collectively manage $30bn of assets across a range of strategies. The firm said the current thematic equity CIO will play a "pivotal role" in accelerating business growth for the platform, with a focus on emerging markets and Asia, as well as thematic and other specialised strategies. HSBC AM expands thematic range with India tech ETF Menzli joined HSBC AM in 2022 as thematic equity CIO. Prior to that, he was head of thematic equities at J. Safra Sarasin bank, w...