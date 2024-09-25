HSBC AM names Menzli as global equity CIO to lead $30bn platform

Pierin Menzli promoted

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Pierin Menzli as global equity chief investment officer to manage the firm’s $30bn active equity platform.

Based in Switzerland and reporting to global CIO Xavier Baraton, Menzli will lead a team of over 100 professionals, who collectively manage $30bn of assets across a range of strategies.  The firm said the current thematic equity CIO will play a "pivotal role" in accelerating business growth for the platform, with a focus on emerging markets and Asia, as well as thematic and other specialised strategies.  HSBC AM expands thematic range with India tech ETF Menzli joined HSBC AM in 2022 as thematic equity CIO. Prior to that, he was head of thematic equities at J. Safra Sarasin bank, w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Bank of England sets up consortium to discuss use of AI in UK financial services

EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research

More on People moves

Asset Value Investors taps Redwheel for head of Japan role
People moves

Asset Value Investors taps Redwheel for head of Japan role

Nicola Takada Wood joins

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 25 September 2024 • 1 min read
EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research
People moves

EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research

Nearly a year after Victoria Hasler exit

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 25 September 2024 • 1 min read
L&G hires PGIM's Eric Adler as asset management CEO
People moves

L&G hires PGIM's Eric Adler as asset management CEO

Michelle Scrimgeour to leave after handover period

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot