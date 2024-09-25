Sarah Pritchard: 'The FCA's mindset is changing' to provide more flexibility for firms

Executive director of the Financial Conduct Authority Sarah Pritchard has said the financial watchdog's "mindset is changing” as it aims to take a more outcomes-oriented approach to regulation and embark on a fresh framework.
In her speech at the FT Financial Advice Forum in London yesterday afternoon (24 September), Pritchard highlighted that the UK's financial watchdog endeavours to make financial advice for accessible for consumers. The regulator's executive director said that as part of the "repeal and replacement", which has so far seen the Treasury and the FCA work to replace EU legislation with its own regulation, there is opportunity to re-examine aspects of PRIIPs and MIFIDs. Pritchard said that the FCA has "a unique opportunity to design flexible and proportionate regulation which is tailored t...
