Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook launches as independent investment banking platform

Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook, an investment banking platform founded to provide retail investors with access to IPOs, has officially launched, after it raised £2.5m from investors in March this year.
Having originated as Peel Hunt's REX platform in 2015, the now independent company received authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority in April and will be spearheaded by CEO Aaqib Mirza, who was previously chief technology officer at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt: All British firms should be included in the GB ISA regardless of incorporation address Mirza noted that RetailBook's independence is "a significant milestone for the firm". According to the firm, the decision to create an independent company and platform is part of its objective of "creating fairer and more inclusive ca...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes