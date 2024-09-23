Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook launches as independent investment banking platform

Having originated as Peel Hunt's REX platform in 2015, the now independent company received authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority in April and will be spearheaded by CEO Aaqib Mirza, who was previously chief technology officer at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt: All British firms should be included in the GB ISA regardless of incorporation address Mirza noted that RetailBook's independence is "a significant milestone for the firm". According to the firm, the decision to create an independent company and platform is part of its objective of "creating fairer and more inclusive ca...