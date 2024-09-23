Candriam global head of fixed income Noyard to step down after 35 years

Global head of fixed income Philippe Noyard is set to retire from Candriam after more than three decades decades with the asset manager.
Due to step down on 1 January, Noyard will be replaced by Nicolas Jullien, who has been at Candriam for 17 years and will move into the new role from his current position as head of high yield and credit arbitrage. Candriam unveils ESG equity market neutral fund Prior to his extensive tenure at Candriam, Noyard was previously a portfolio manager at Neuflize Schlumberger Mallet in France. As part of the change, Jullien will continue to head up the high yield and credit arbitrage team while also leading the fixed income team, managing a combined €32bn in assets. Candriam's chief...
