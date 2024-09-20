Capital Group opens flagship global equity strategy New Perspective to UK investors

The strategy, which was launched in 1973 and holds £141bn assets under management, seeks to take advantage of "long-term transformational changes" in the global economy, taking a bottom-up approach to investing in multinationals. Capital Group explained the OEIC launch is taking place against the backdrop of "extensive transformational changes in the world economy". Capital Group poaches PIMCO's Peró to boost fixed income team in Europe A survey conducted by the firm of 205 professional investors between 4 and 15 July highlighted that 71% of respondents backed multinational compani...