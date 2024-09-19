Investors flock to European fixed income funds in August with €26.9bn net inflows

More than half of total inflows

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

European fixed income funds saw the biggest share of net inflows in August, attracting €26.9bn over the month.

According to data from Morningstar, fixed income strategies gathered the lion's share of total net inflows (€40.2bn) for the period. Number of active portfolios in decline as costs weigh on managed portfolio sector Equity funds' momentum continued last month, as they attracted net inflows of €16.7bn, however, active equity funds suffered net outflows again, Morningstar noted. Alternative funds returned to positive territory in August – the second month since May 2022 that they recorded net inflows – taking in €663m. Allocation funds, instead, suffered €3bn in outflows as they co...

