According to data from Morningstar, fixed income strategies gathered the lion's share of total net inflows (€40.2bn) for the period. Number of active portfolios in decline as costs weigh on managed portfolio sector Equity funds' momentum continued last month, as they attracted net inflows of €16.7bn, however, active equity funds suffered net outflows again, Morningstar noted. Alternative funds returned to positive territory in August – the second month since May 2022 that they recorded net inflows – taking in €663m. Allocation funds, instead, suffered €3bn in outflows as they co...