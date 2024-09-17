CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart to step down after nearly 18 years

Search for successor begins

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

CFA UK’s Will Goodhart will step down as chief executive in early 2025 after more than 17 years at the society.

The society's board of directors is working with recruitment agency Sapphire Partners to find Goodhart's successor, with details about the role and recruitment process set to be shared with members later this month.  Goodhart joined CFA UK in 2006 after two decades working as a journalist for various Euromoney Institutional Investor publications. CFA urges clarity on UK, EU and US sustainable fund classification During his tenure at the society, the number of CFA UK members has doubled to 12,000. In recent years, the organisation has professionalised its operations, volunteer struc...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

ebi expands MPS line-up with index-tracking impact portfolio range

Newton IM deputy multi-asset CIO Paul Brain retires after four-decade career

More on People moves

Head of GAM Systematic Chris Longworth exits
People moves

Head of GAM Systematic Chris Longworth exits

Replaced by Erk Subasi

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Manager David Thompson departs Investec for Oberon Investments
People moves

Manager David Thompson departs Investec for Oberon Investments

Two-man team additionally hired

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role
People moves

Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role

Shaun Le Messurier joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot