JLEN Environmental Assets to rebrand as continuation vote passes

JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN) is set to change its name after approval from shareholders, who also voted for the trust’s continuation at an annual general meeting on Friday (13 September).
In a stock exchange notice, the trust said more than 98.1% of votes cast were in favour of the name change to Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited, as well as the ticker change to FGEN. US Solar Fund fights off shareholder dissent and survives continuation vote Meanwhile, only 7.3% of votes were cast in favour of the special resolution that the company ceases to continue in its present form, with 92.7% of votes against. All four other special resolutions, which included the approval of the trust's interim dividends for periods ranging from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 ...
