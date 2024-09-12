India Capital Growth NAV overcomes 'volatile' discount as it climbs more than 10%

In its half-year results published today (12 September), the trust said the NAV of 199.1p as of 30 June 2024 was an "all-time high" and noted it surpassed the 200p threshold after the period. According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the NAV is currently sitting at 205.1p. Emerging markets ex-China ETFs enjoy moment in the sun as investors snub China over 2023 Similarly, IGC's share price rose 4.3% to 180.5p in the first six months of the year. However, the trust's board highlighted its discount/premium to NAV was "relatively volatile" over the period, rang...