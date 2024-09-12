Brooks Macdonald appoints CFO as its sells international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth

Katherine Jones appointed

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Brooks Macdonald has appointed Katherine Jones as its chief financial officer as the group agrees to sell its international business to Canaccord Genuity Wealth for up to £51m.

Jones will take on the role effective 1 November, joining from Phoenix Group Holdings where she was group finance director. Andrea Montague, who is taking over as CEO from Andrew Shepherd next month, said the company was "redefining our strategy" in a bid to increase growth, with a "renewed focus" on client services and "broadening and deepening our client reach". Brooks Macdonald names Andrea Montague as next CEO She said Jones' appointment was a key part of this pivot, stating "this appointment will strengthen my leadership team so we can continue to drive performance and execute...

