UK economic growth stagnates for second month in a row

According to data from the Office for National Statistics today (11 September), monthly real gross domestic product is estimated to have shown no growth in July, the same as in June 2024. Reeves urged to implement CGT and inheritance tax changes to address £22bn fiscal hole However, real GDP for the three months to July is estimated to have grown by 0.5%, compared to the three months to April, with growth in the services sector leading the way. In July, services output grew by 0.1% after recording a 0.1% drop in June, while registering 0.6% growth for the three months to July. S...