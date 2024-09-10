J Stern & Co bolsters distribution team with trio of senior directors

Som Bhattacharya, Thomas Steffen and Steve Butler have all joined the firm as senior client directors and will join the company's London, Zurich and New York offices, respectively. Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO Located in London, Bhattacharya will bolster the firm's endeavours to distribute its credit strategies, focusing closely on its Emerging Market Debt Stars strategy. Bhattacharya joins with 19 years of experience in emerging market debt, having held positions at JP Morgan Asset Management, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity and RBC BlueBay. M...