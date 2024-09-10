J Stern & Co bolsters distribution team with trio of senior directors

Investment partnership J Stern & Co has expanded its client, sales and distribution team with three senior appointments.
Som Bhattacharya, Thomas Steffen and Steve Butler have all joined the firm as senior client directors and will join the company's London, Zurich and New York offices, respectively. Schroders CFO Richard Oldfield to succeed Peter Harrison as group CEO Located in London, Bhattacharya will bolster the firm's endeavours to distribute its credit strategies, focusing closely on its Emerging Market Debt Stars strategy. Bhattacharya joins with 19 years of experience in emerging market debt, having held positions at JP Morgan Asset Management, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity and RBC BlueBay. M...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes