Lazard AM hires Robert Forsyth as global head of ETFs

Lazard Asset Management has bolstered its senior ranks with the appointment of Robert Forsyth as managing director and global head of exchange traded products.
As part of his role, Forsyth will be responsible for developing and expanding Lazard's active ETF platform, working closely with the leadership team to build on the offering, and will report to Jennifer Ryan, head of North American distribution. Prior to joining Lazard, Forsyth spent more than a decade at State Street Global Advisors, the investment management arm of State Street, most recently as its global head of ETF strategy. Lazard AM expands private markets offering with launch of Listed Private Markets fund Evan Russo, CEO of Lazard Asset Management, said: "Rob has distingui...
