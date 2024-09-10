Meg Hillier appointed as chair of the Treasury Committee

Hillier's election went unopposed as she was the sole nomination for the position. She succeeds former chair of the Treasury Committee Harriett Baldwin, and will take on the role once all committee members have been appointed by the House of Commons. Investors show lukewarm confidence in Chancellor Reeves as fiscal challenges mount "It is a privilege to become chair of the Treasury Committee. I look forward to working with my fellow MPs to scrutinise the actions of this country's most prominent financial institutions over the course of the next parliament," Hillier commented. "D...