Regional REIT completes £110.5m capital raise to avoid liquidation

Regional REIT has completed a £110.5 equity capital raise to repay its £50m retail bond, the trust said in its half-year results today (10 September).
According to the REIT, £26.3m will be used to reduce bank facilities, while another £28.4m will be invested in accretive capital expenditure projects on assets. Kevin McGrath, chair of Regional REIT, said: "The successful £110.5m capital raise in July 2024, has placed the company on a much stronger footing with the £50m retail bond repaid in full, the continued reduction of debt, while providing the [trust] with greater financial flexibility to fund capital expenditure on assets to maximise value and income for shareholders over the long term." In addition, McGrath noted the trust is ...
